Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Bellevue - Bellevue
100 N. 6th Street
Bellevue, IA 52031
563-872-4101
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bluder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Bluder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David M. Bluder Obituary
DAVID M. BLUDER Cedar Rapids David M. Bluder, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1285 Third Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids. Family will greet friends immediately following the service at a Celebration of Life reception. Burial in Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Dave was born Nov. 1, 1927, in Hinsdale, Ill., the son of William H. and Elizabeth E. (Wehrmeister) Bluder. He graduated from Lyons Township High School in La Grange, Ill. Dave served his country first in the U.S. Merchant Marines for two years at the end of World War II. He then served in the U.S. Army at the age of 23 for two years in Germany and Europe during the Korean conflict. Dave married Anne Smith on July 14, 1957, in La Grange, Ill. He opened and operated a rental service business in Wheaton, Ill. He relocated his family to Cedar Rapids in 1978. Survivors include his wife, Anne; children, David L. (Lisa) Bluder and Nancy (Scott) Seibel; grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, David S. and Nick; and several lifelong friends. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Roland, Alfred and Harold. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital or The , established in Dave's memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now