DAVID M. BLUDER Cedar Rapids David M. Bluder, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1285 Third Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids. Family will greet friends immediately following the service at a Celebration of Life reception. Burial in Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Dave was born Nov. 1, 1927, in Hinsdale, Ill., the son of William H. and Elizabeth E. (Wehrmeister) Bluder. He graduated from Lyons Township High School in La Grange, Ill. Dave served his country first in the U.S. Merchant Marines for two years at the end of World War II. He then served in the U.S. Army at the age of 23 for two years in Germany and Europe during the Korean conflict. Dave married Anne Smith on July 14, 1957, in La Grange, Ill. He opened and operated a rental service business in Wheaton, Ill. He relocated his family to Cedar Rapids in 1978. Survivors include his wife, Anne; children, David L. (Lisa) Bluder and Nancy (Scott) Seibel; grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, David S. and Nick; and several lifelong friends. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Roland, Alfred and Harold. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital or The , established in Dave's memory. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019