David M. Dawson


1959 - 2019
David M. Dawson Obituary
DAVID M. DAWSON Cedar Rapids David M. Dawson, 60, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. David was born to Jimmie and Janet (Thompson) Dawson on April 2, 1959. He loved fishing and the outdoors and attended church regularly. He is surivived by his daugther, Brittney Dawson, Cedar Rapids; brother, Doug (Deb) Dawson, Rhodes, Iowa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Janet (Thompson) Dawson; and a sister, Diana (Dawson) Harrison. Cremation services through Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private burial and Celebration of Life at later date. Thank you to the staff members at Mercy Hospital and Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for taking good care of him and the family in this difficult time.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
