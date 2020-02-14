|
DAVID M. DELAY, PH.D. Cedar Rapids On Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, Dr. David Michael DeLay, Ph.D., loving husband, passed away from respiratory failure at the age of 79. He was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Cedar Rapids at Mercy Hospital. Following his high school graduation, he enrolled at State University of Iowa, where he received a psychology degree in 1962 and later attended Caltech for his Ph.D. He worked as a U.S. Marshal, Lockheed Martin and the Nevada Department of Energy. David's passion was his ham radio since high school. The call sign, WA6DCP, was retired with his passing. He enjoyed listening to Rush Limbaugh. David was a Jesuit briefly in the 1960s. And was Known for his compassionate spirit. Later years were lived at Heritage Specialty Care and taken care of by wonderful staff, to whom the family extends eternal gratitude. He is survived by his wife, Dian, and stepchildren, Amara and Adam. David was preceded by his parents, Marcus Matthew DeLay and Marjorie Mary Conley DeLay, both of Cedar Rapids; and stepfather, Paul Reichle. Donations are encouraged to any dementia or Alzheimer's organization of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020