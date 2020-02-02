Home

DAVID M. MCCORD Marion David M. McCord, 68, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. David was born on April 14, 1951, to Robert "Bud" and Wilma (Solt) McCord in Dubuque, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Nancy Jorgensen Bartlett on Aug. 6, 1988, in Nashua, Iowa. David was employed as a mold maker at Oral-B Laboratories in Iowa City for 39 years. He was very involved in purchasing and restoring classic cars and loved attending and participating in car shows. He enjoyed experiencing new restaurants with the love of his life, Nancy. He will be forever remembered for his unconditional love for his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; a daughter, Stephanie McCord of Lisbon; two stepchildren, Kelly (Chris Spalding) Bartlett of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Chad (Sarah) Bartlett of Lakeville, Minn.; and grandchildren, Wayde and Willow McCord and Caleb and William Bartlett. David was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Wilma; a sister, Cheryl; and two chocolate Labs that loved him dearly, Max and Kodi. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
