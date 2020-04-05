|
DAVID "DAVE" M. SAARI Robins David "Dave" M. Saari, 74, of Robins, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. The family will not be having public services at this time because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Private family graveside services will be held at Springville Cemetery, Springville, with the Rev. Mark Ressler officiating. A celebration of Dave's life for the public will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting Dave's family. Dave was born June 8, 1945, in Duluth, Minn., the son of Wayne and Charlotte (Woods) Saari. He was a 1963 graduate of George Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. In September of 1964, Dave was united in marriage to Linda Jacobson; she preceded him in death. He earned his electrician certificate in July 1967 and began working at his parents' business, A-1 Electric. Dave successfully completed training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. He was hired in October 1968 as a police officer for the city of Hiawatha and, in June 1973, Dave was appointed chief of police. He was committed to reducing crime and enhancing the quality of life in Hiawatha. Dave retired in 2003. In September 1970, he married Karen Mitchell; she also preceded him in death. Dave was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hiawatha, Hiawatha Lions Club, IBEW and Linn County Peace Officers Association. On Sept. 19, 2009, in Hiawatha, he married Susan Jo Kinch. After retirement, Dave continued to love being involved with the city he once protected by participating and dedicating his hard work and time into serving the community throughout the city of Hiawatha. Dave had a hard time saying no to anyone who asked, making him the "go-to guy" for help resulting in his involvement with the Lions Club, Hiawatha Hog Wild Days, Farmers Market, Hi-BRAI, and Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets for those in need through the Linn County Sheriff's Office. He stayed in touch with many of his police comrades by having coffee every Wednesday with them. Dave also loved working his antiques and attending flea markets, hunting, fishing and traveling. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Sue Saari of Robins; children, Kelly Saari (Steve Miedke) of Shellsburg, Kathy (Chris) Caldbeck of Hiawatha, Karena (Brian) Sauser of Dubuque, Denise (Jason) Kwapil of Palo, Doug Cronbaugh of Iowa City, Carrie (Tim) Meggers of Cedar Rapids, David Navratil of Hiawatha and Brett (Jessica) Denlinger of Robins; 17 grandchildren, Shae, Shelby, Sam, Logan, Landon, Lucas, Brad, Michaela, Emilee, Corey, Amber, Michael, Katelin, Mila, Anika, Makayla and Addison; five great-grandchildren, Toby, Grayson, Sophia, Griffin and Ryden; his siblings, Jill (Mike) Fitzpatrick of Cedar Rapids, Janelle (Dave) Kurth of Millstadt, Ill., Rod (Vicki) Saari of Cedar Rapids and Duane (Laurie) Saari of St. Louis; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his first two wives, Linda and Karen, Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Charlotte Saari; one daughter, Kristine Saari; and one granddaughter, Ashley Saari. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Dave's memory has been established at Farmers State Bank in Hiawatha. Please share a memory of Dave at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020