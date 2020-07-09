David Martin

DAVID RANDOLPH MARTIN Lisbon David Randolph Martin, 79, of Lisbon, Iowa, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Survivors include his wife, Jean of Lisbon; daughters, Kim (Brady) Flannigan of Shawnee, Kan., and Annette (Greg) Hoffa of Grandville, Mich.; grandchildren, Jackson Fowler, Preston Hoffa, and Olivia Berger; and brother, George Martin. David was born Feb. 14, 1941, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Francis and Edith (Sheard) Martin. He grew up in East Moline, Ill., where he graduated from United Township High School in 1959. David studied avionics at Parks College and began his career at McDonald Douglas in St. Louis. In 1965, he took a job at Collins Radio in product support until retiring in 1996. In November 1961, David married Jean Ann Warren. They lived in Cedar Rapids for many years before moving to an acreage outside of Lisbon. David will be remembered for his silver 1935 Chevy Coup. He and Jean enjoyed traveling to many area car shows on the weekends. David loved to be with his family, especially going to baseball games, where he could cheer for the New York Yankees. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling, and was a former member of the Cedar Valley Street Rods. He was preceded in death by his parents. Please share your support and memories with David's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
under obituaries.