|
|
DAVID MCKIBBEN Marion David McKibben of Marion, Iowa, passed away at home on Nov. 15, 2019. He was a decorated police officer and dispatcher of 30 years for Marion, ISP and CRPD and CarePro. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force. He loved fishing, golf, NASCAR, music and flying. He flew helicopter for CRPD. David is survived by his daughters, Pam Lenton of Marengo, Iowa, and Cindy Blank of Boone, Iowa; sister, Deborah Burgess of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and a brother, Richard McKibben of Vinton, Iowa. He has four grandchildren and three great-grand-children. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services. There will be no services or visitation.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019