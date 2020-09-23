1/1
David McQuown
1942 - 2020
DAVID G. MCQUOWN Ann Arbor, Mich. David G. McQuown, 78, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born July 6, 1942, in Lisbon, Iowa, the son of Clifford and Harriett S. (Peiper) McQuown. On Jan. 10, 1970, he married Mary Ellen Worley in Aredale, Iowa. She survives. David graduated from Drake University in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in finance. He started his career with the Federal Reserve, Bank of Chicago, then became a bank president at Panora State Bank, Panora, Iowa, and Rockford State Bank, Rockford, Iowa, then took a position as a correspondent banker with Merchants National Bank in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He began working for the Office of Thrift Supervision when it was formed in 1988 for 15 years. In August 1992, David and Mary moved to Ann Arbor, where he continued to work at the Office of Thrift Supervision until 2003, then went on to work as an examiner for the State of Michigan before returning to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2009. He loved investing, travel, golfing and long walks. He was an avid coin collector. David especially loved going to their condo in Boulder, Colo., where he hiked and skied. In addition to his loving wife of 50 years, survivors include four sons, Matthew (Katie) McQuown of Denver, Colo., Joseph (Heather Maxson) McQuown of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jared McQuown of Ann Arbor and Jesse (Kevin Cook) McQuown of Ypsilanti, Mich.; three grandchildren, Delia McQuown, Josie McQuown and Royal McQuown; one brother, Edwin McQuown of Greensboro, Ga.; and two nieces, Jill (John) Moxley of Augusta, Ga., and Jody (Todd) Hammond of Coloma, Mich. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Steven McQuown. The family has chosen an immediate cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Colorado. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please sign his guest book at www.starkfuneral.com. Arrangements handled by Stark Funeral Professionals, Ypsilanti, Mich.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
