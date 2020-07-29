DAVID ALLEN MEGAN North Liberty David Allen Megan, 74, died peacefully at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Lone Tree Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 167, Iowa City, IA 52244. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Veterans Trail at Coralville Lake. David was born July 1, 1946, in Iowa City, the son of Francis and Marjorie (Boorman) Megan. He was a graduate of City High School and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. David served in the Army during the Vietnam War. On Aug. 16, 1986, David married Beverly Meyer in St. Paul, Minn. David began his career in law enforcement as a police officer at the University of Iowa. For 23 years, he was a police officer for the city of Coralville, retiring in 2001. David was a member of the Coralville Officers Association. In 2011, David was honored to have his name placed on the Veterans Trail at Coralville Lake. David enjoyed time spent golfing and playing pool and darts with his brother, Michael. Survivors include his wife, Beverly of North Liberty; six children, Christina (Graham) Wilson of Washington, Iowa, Aaron Megan of North Liberty, Sean (Ashley) Megan of Burlington, Ryan (Melissa) Megan of New Paltz, N.Y., Michael (Melissa) Probst of Sugar Hill, Ga., and Michelle (Brian) Hartsock of Brazelton, Ga; his brother, Kevin (Lynne) Megan of St. Paul, Minn.; 21 grandchildren; and his two great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Michael; and his grandchild, Devin Melissa Megan. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
