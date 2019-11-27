|
DAVID EDWARD GUSTAV MILLER Cedar Rapids David Edward Gustav Miller, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at The Meth-Wick Community on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. The son of the late Edward C. and Constance M. Miller, he was born in Cresco, Iowa, on Jan. 17, 1943. David was raised on a farm in Granger, Minn., and graduated from Harmony High School in 1960. Farm living promoted David's work ethic, idiomatic expressions and "farm boy common sense." David pursued a bachelor's degree in history and physical education at Luther College in Decorah. He graduated in 1964. In addition to acquiring a top-notch liberal arts education, David bled "Luther Blue" and was especially proud to be a member of Luther's 1963 undefeated football team. David always had a passion to coach others to be better people, and that manifested itself in his role as teacher and coach in Blue Earth, Minn., and Rock Island, Ill. Serendipity struck when he met his future wife, Pat Keefe, in the fall of 1968. They were married on Nov. 29, 1969. David loved being a part of and building teams and transferred that skill set and passion into the life insurance industry. David enjoyed a long and successful career, first as an entrepreneur and then as a corporate executive at Life Investors/AEGON/Transamerica. It was that duty that moved the family to Cedar Rapids in 1973. This career then led the Millers to Fort Wayne, Ind., and back to Cedar Rapids, where they raised their family. David had a passion for giving back and making the world better than he found it! He served in leadership roles with numerous Eastern Iowa community organizations, including Luther College, the United Way of East Central Iowa, Cedar Rapids Chamber of Commerce, First Lutheran Church, The Meth-Wick Community, St. Luke's Healthcare Foundation, Lake Delhi Recreation Association and Taxing District and Cedar Rapids Washington High School. In 2000, after successfully beating stage four cancer, David and Pat started wintering in Fort Myers, Fla. In Florida, they were blessed by living in the Heritage Palms community and worshipping and assuming leadership roles at Peace Lutheran Church. In May 2019, David and Pat returned to Cedar Rapids and moved to The Meth-Wick Community. David continued his "I Will Win" attitude as he battled recurring health issues. The Miller family is deeply grateful to The Meth-Wick Community for the warm, loving care extended to David, particularly at The Woodlands. Left to honor David's memory are his devoted wife of 50 years, Pat Miller; their daughter, Shannon Duval (DeLane) of Castle Rock, Colo.; their son, Seth Miller (Kelley) of Oldsmar, Fla.; and his sister, Mary Lindall (Robert) of Chaska, Minn. David ("Pa") took great pride in his five grandchilden, Maeve, Rowan and Reagan Miller and Miller and Kiefer Duval. If you would like to remember David (in lieu of flowers), the family requests memorials be sent to the David E.G. and M. Patricia Miller Scholarship at Luther College, Decorah; First Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids; or Peace Lutheran Church, Fort Myers, Fla. Due to renovations at First Lutheran Church, the Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1285 Third Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids. A private burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Quoting two of David's favorite phrases: "Soli Deo Gloria" and "Upward and Onward!"
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019