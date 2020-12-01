DAVID C. MYERS Cedar Rapids David C. Myers, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Emery Place in Robins, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Burial with military honors will follow at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family wishes all guests dress casually. David was born March 21, 1938, in Holt, Minn., the son of Arnold and Eleanor (Larson) Myers. He graduated from high school in Odessa, Minn. David was united in marriage to Jane Caron Kluxdal on July 5, 1958, in Albert Lea, Minn. He served honorably in the United States Navy for more than 20 years, and then he worked at General Mills for 20 years until his retirement. David's greatest joy was spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Jane Myers of Cedar Rapids; children, Mike (Teresa) Myers of Waukon, Iowa, Mark Myers of Sioux City, Iowa, and Jeff (Linda) Myers of Coralville, Iowa; grandchildren, Amanda (Pat) Miller, Rachel (Jason) Ambrosy, Abigail (Andy) Dornath and Katherine Glassel; great-grandchildren, Ryan Dornath, Cole Ambrosy and Casey Miller; and stepsisters, Barbara Dyvig of Albert Lea, Minn., and Ruth (Kirk) Erickson of Portland, Ore. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Hahn. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice in Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of David at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
