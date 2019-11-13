|
DAVID JOHN NEWCOMB Cedar Rapids David John Newcomb, 57, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 9, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha of complications during liver transplant surgery. Funeral Mass is 9 a.m. Friday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 1224 Fifth St. SE, by Father Christopher Podhajsky. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, where a rosary begins at 6:30 p.m. David is survived by his wife, Julie; siblings, Steve (Kim) Newcomb of Plano, Texas, Dennis (Lynda) Newcomb of Cedar Rapids, Mark (Patsy) Newcomb of Sterling, Colo., and Mary (Mark) Novak of Fort Wayne, Ind.; father-in-law, Tom Trcka Sr. of Cedar Rapids; sisters-in-law, Barb (John) Staub and Deb Hutchins, both of Cedar Rapids and Margy (Allen) Moore of Hills; brothers-in-law, Tom Jr. (Elizabeth) Trcka of Swisher and Mark Trcka of Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews; and many cousins, especially Laurie Hughes of Cedar Rapids. David was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dorothy (Toton) Newcomb; mother-in-law, Phyllis Trcka; and brother-in-law, Rick Hutchins. David was born March 4, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, where he lived most of his life. He married Julie K. Trcka on Oct. 1, 1994, in Cedar Rapids. David had worked for Staub Construction, Rick Schmitt Construction, Todd Sabin Construction and Tom Takes Construction until 2014. David was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. He also was a member of the United States Bowling Congress. He enjoyed woodworking, going on cruises and visiting casinos. David was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Memorials may be given to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or please consider registering to be an organ donor per David's wishes at iowadonornetwork.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019