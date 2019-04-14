|
|
DAVID NORRIS CHAMBERS Iowa City A service to celebrate the life of David Norris Chambers will be held at 10 a.m. April 20, 2019, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, with the Rev. Sam Massey officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Kirkwood Room. David Norris Chambers was born on July 9, 1961, and died March 12, 2019. Dave grew up in Iowa City, Iowa, graduated from City High, and then attended and played football at the University of Northern Iowa and the University of Iowa. Dave obtained a master's degree in educational measurement & statistics from Iowa and a juris doctorate from Wake Forest University. Dave's professional career included working for the NCAA national office and as an athletics administrator at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Virginia Tech University and the University of Central Florida. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019