DAVID RAYMOND OTT Marion David Raymond Ott, 76, of Marion, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Pius X Catholic Church with visitation one hour before the service. David was born Aug. 2, 1942, the son of Ray and Dorothy (Muench) Ott in Milwaukee, Wis. He was married to Jolene Ameling on Aug. 25, 1979, in Cedar Rapids. David worked in purchasing support for Rockwell Collins. He was a member of the Hiawatha Kids League and St. Pius X Catholic Church. David prayed the rosary daily. In his spare time, David enjoyed reading science fiction novels, baseball and playing golf. He and Jolene traveled to many places and family events. More than anything, David loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Jolene Ott; three children, David (Shannon) Ott, Terese (Brad) Culbertson and Philip (Kris) Ott; four granddaughters, Avery, Hailey and Maki Culbertson and Poppy Ott; sisters, Dorothy Dzingel and Kay (Jack) Williams; brother-in-law, Lauren (Mary) Ameling; sister-in-law, Carol Ameling; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Philip; sister, Barbara; and parents-in-law. Memorials may be directed to the Marion Fire Department in memory of David. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019