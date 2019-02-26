Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Ott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Ott Obituary
DAVID RAYMOND OTT Marion David Raymond Ott, 76, of Marion, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Pius X Catholic Church with visitation one hour before the service. David was born Aug. 2, 1942, the son of Ray and Dorothy (Muench) Ott in Milwaukee, Wis. He was married to Jolene Ameling on Aug. 25, 1979, in Cedar Rapids. David worked in purchasing support for Rockwell Collins. He was a member of the Hiawatha Kids League and St. Pius X Catholic Church. David prayed the rosary daily. In his spare time, David enjoyed reading science fiction novels, baseball and playing golf. He and Jolene traveled to many places and family events. More than anything, David loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Jolene Ott; three children, David (Shannon) Ott, Terese (Brad) Culbertson and Philip (Kris) Ott; four granddaughters, Avery, Hailey and Maki Culbertson and Poppy Ott; sisters, Dorothy Dzingel and Kay (Jack) Williams; brother-in-law, Lauren (Mary) Ameling; sister-in-law, Carol Ameling; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Philip; sister, Barbara; and parents-in-law. Memorials may be directed to the Marion Fire Department in memory of David. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now