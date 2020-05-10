|
|
DAVID PADGET Swisher It is with great sadness that the family of David Padget announces his passing from complications of Parkinson's disease. His wife of 46 years, Susan Padget, and his sons, Brian and Brad (Carrie), will lovingly remember him. David also will be fondly remembered by his two grandchildren, Elise and Andrew Padget; brother, Jack (Rose); sister, Peggy (Sam) Kerby; niece, Dede Ruths; and nephew, Jeremiah Padget. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Patricia Kelsey. David was born on July 21, 1949, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to parents Elmer and Maxine Padget, and was raised on a farm in Schuyler County, Mo. He graduated from high school in 1967 in Lancaster, Mo. Dave was drafted into the Army in 1969 and served for 18 months in the Vietnam conflict. He was in the Communication Signal Corps. Dave worked for a number of years at Amana Refrigeration and at Larry's Archery. He then graduated from Kirkwood Community College in 1994 as an electronics technician. Following, he worked for 18 years for the city of Cedar Rapids Water Pollution Control Division before retiring. Dave and Susan (Olmstead) were married on June 16, 1973, and they made their home in Swisher for 45 years. Dave was an avid hunter, angler, hiker and bluegrass music lover. He was very proud of his hunting skills and trophies and wanted to share his expertise with others. His family and friends will sorely miss him. We want to thank Northbrook Manor, where he was a resident for the last 18 months, for the loving care Dave received. Bless our nurses and medical teams in these trying times. A Celebration of Life and separate inurnment will be held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Rock Island, Ill., at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids or to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020