DAVID W. "DAVE" POWER West Branch David "Dave" W. Power, 66, of West Branch, died unexpectedly at his home Friday evening, May 1, 2020. The Power family hopes to host a celebration of Dave's life in August of this year when the COVID-19 virus subsides. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements for Dave. Born Dec. 6, 1953, in Iowa City, the son of William C. and Veronica "Bonnie" (Goodall) Power, Dave grew up on Diana Street in Iowa City. He graduated from Regina High School in Iowa City in 1972. Dave later received his mechanics training from Kirkwood Community College. He married Melanie Beeler on Aug. 2, 1975. Dave worked as a mechanic for JH Mechanics and Bontrager Auto in Iowa City until 1985, venturing out to own and operate Advanced Auto Service in Iowa City for 32 years, retiring in 2017. Until his untimely passing, Dave remained active and involved with his son's local business and continued to support and attend many sporting events and activities of his beloved grandchildren. Dave will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Survivors include his wife, Melanie; son, Tim (Stephanie) Power of Tiffin; daughters, Tracey Hartz (Josh) of Atalissa and Tiffany Power of West Branch; grandchildren, Maddy, Jackson, Renly, Morgan, Madelyn, Teagyn, Cooper and Weston; siblings, Diane Kelhoffer (Chuck) of Phoenix, Ariz., Mari Foley (Mike) of Redmond, Wash., and Dan Power (Jodie) of North Liberty; brother- and sister-in-law, Gerry Beeler (Mary Jo) of Kalona; and a horse herd of nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his father- and mother-in-law. Cards may be sent to the family in care of the Power Family, 168 C 290th St., West Branch, IA 52358. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2020