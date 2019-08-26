|
DAVID R. EVANS Iowa City David R. Evans, 82, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch from complications of Alzheimer's disease. David's family is grateful for the care he received at Legacy Gardens and Crestview. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Music Therapy program, New Song Episcopal Church, the New Horizons Band at the Senior Center or the . David worked as a music teacher for his whole career, teaching students of all ages from kindergarten through college. He loved helping everyone enjoy music! David was never happier than when he was with his family. They include his wife, Kerry; their son, Peter Evans, his wife, Gina of Ankeny, Iowa, and their children, Maya and Jack; their daughter, Jenni Evans Brigson, and her husband, Matt, of Holmen, Wis.; Christian Ravina, a Spanish exchange student who lived with the Evanses in Oskaloosa and became part of their family; a sister, Kay McKelvey of Bay Village, Ohio; and many dear cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019