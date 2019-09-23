|
|
DAVID R. EVANS Iowa City David R. Evans, 82, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch from complications of Alzheimer's. David worked as a music teacher for his whole career, teaching students of all ages from kindergarten through college. He loved helping everyone enjoy music! David was never happier than when he was with his family. They include his wife, Kerry; son, Peter Evans, his wife, Gina of Ankeny, Iowa, and their children, Maya and Jack; daughter, Jenni Evans Brigson, her husband, Matt, and their son, Charlie of Holmen, Wis.; Christian Ravina, a Spanish exchange student, who lived with the Evanses in Oskaloosa and became part of their family; a sister, Kay McKelvey of Rocky River, Ohio; and many dear cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. His family invites you to join them for the visitation and a celebration of David's life, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, for live jazz, libations and snacks! We will share a worship service of music, prayers and remembrances at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Unitarian Universalist Society, 2355 Oakdale Rd., Coralville, with dessert to follow. David's family is grateful for the care he received at Legacy Gardens and Crestview Specialty Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Music Therapy program, New Song Episcopal Church, the New Horizons Band at the Iowa City/Johnson County Senior Center or the . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019