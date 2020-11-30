1/1
David R. Pate
DAVID R. PATE Iowa City David R. Pate, 70, of rural Iowa City, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed away at his home on the farm surrounded by his loved ones. David Richard Pate was born March 9, 1950, in Iowa City. He was the son of Richard and Ruth (Katzenmeyer) Pate. He attended Iowa City City High School and graduated in 1968. David was a graduate of the University of Iowa in 1972. While there, he was a proud member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Upon graduation, David was an activities specialist in the children's unit at the Mental Health Institute located in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He later joined Packers Sanitation Services Inc. In 1979, he returned to farming. He married Christine A. Smith on June 7, 1980, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. In 1986, David began a career at ACT that would span nearly 30 years before his retirement. Dave loved life. He loved planning adventures. He was a fiercely loyal and generous friend. Above all, he was so proud of his children. Dave and Chris lived a full life together. They created unforgettable memories. His family includes his wife, Christine; children, Chad (Shauna) and Elizabeth (Neil Wachal); and granddaughter, Ella Pate. Per Dave's request, no formal services will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020.
November 29, 2020
I am sorry to hear this. I worked with Dave at ACT. We was well liked and respected by everyone.
Jim Friel
Friend
November 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Please accept our sincere condolences. Doug and Marcia Belcher
Marcia Belcher
