DAVID REYNOLDS Swisher David Reynolds, 80, of Swisher, passed away on Aug. 19, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. David was born July 18, 1940, in Plymouth, Mass., the son of the Rev. Albert B. and Virginia (Reid) Reynolds. He was a graduate of Penn State and earned his Ph.D. from Northwestern University. He was a professor emeritus of geography at the University of Iowa and taught there for 40 years. During his tenure there, he chaired the department for a period of seven years. David was united in marriage to Deirdre McGuinne on May 3, 1968, at Beck Chapel on the campus of Indiana University with his father the Rev. Reynolds officiating. David loved his family and home and community in Nova Scotia, and his passions were teaching, hunting and fishing and folk music. Those left to cherish David's memory are his wife, Deirdre; his two children, Jennifer (George Stoianov) Reynolds and David (Kristen) Reynolds; and two grandchildren, Brendan Reynolds Stoianov and Jonah Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Jane Westcott, Virginia Lambert and Barbara Reynolds; and a daughter, Grainne, who died in 1969. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com
