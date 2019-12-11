|
DAVID N. ROBERTS Victor David N. Roberts, 68, of Victor, passed away Dec. 7, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thurdsay, Dec. 12, at Victor American Legion, 601 Third St. David was born April 15, 1951, the son of George and Erna (Jensen) Roberts, in Belle Plaine, Iowa. He attended HLV High School and then joined the U.S. Navy as a corpsman, from 1971 to 1976. On Sept. 10, 1977, David married Mary M. Comstock. David worked as a delivery driver for the Amana Society Bakery for more than 35 years until its closing. He then worked for Victor Manufacturing for four years. David is survived by his wife, Mary; along with his children, Domonick (Denise) Roberts of Marengo, Garrison (Jodie Regan) Babberl of Cedar Rapids, Gregory (Carrie) Babberl of Williamsburg, Michelle (Michael) Wauters of Winterset and Bobbi Roberts (Mickey Glenn) of Marshalltown; grandchildren, Dalton Ashley King, Blaise Roberts, Payton Roberts, Madison Wauters, Raven Babberl, Katelyn Babberl, Allie Babberl, Madeline Glenn, Frankie Glenn, Mickie Glenn and Maeve Wauters; and siblings, Ruth Roggentien of Marengo, Linda (Richard) Glandorf of Marengo, William (Vickie) Roberts of Victor and Martha (Richard) BoDecker of Alexander. David was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clifford (Joe) Roberts; brother-in-law, Whitey Roggentien; and grandson, Alex Slaymaker. David enjoyed golfing, especially with kids. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and swapping tall tales. David's greatest love was for his family while camping and teaching them to appreciate and respect the great outdoors. He was particular about his appearance, especially his hair. The family would like to thank Victor QRS, Iowa County Ambulance Service, the University of Iowa and VA medical teams and Campassus Care in Iowa City for their compassionate care.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019