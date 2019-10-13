|
DAVID SALISBURY Iowa City David Salisbury died Friday, Oct. 11, at his home. David was born in St. Louis, the son of Garth and Betty Salisbury. He is survived by his siblings, Faith and John. He also is survived by his Coleman and Alexander cousins. David had a long and varied work history. He sold shoes (and matching handbags), he worked for a carnival, and he was a stable hand working with horses. He loved horses and enjoyed many rides with his uncle Bud. Although David said he was "a reluctant airman" he served his country honorably as an air traffic controller in Thailand. He came to Iowa City for a job and though he left that job, he remained in Iowa City because he loved it here. He owned a bottled water company and eventually sold it and began a decades-long career with the University of Iowa. He acquired a bachelor's degree while working. David married Dee in 1989 and parented her son, Sam. He was a wonderful husband and father figure. He is mourned by his wife; Sam and his family, Casey and Agatha. Being "Papa" to Aggie was his greatest joy. Family dogs also provided years of happy activity and love. David is grieved by his brothers and sister-in-law, Doug and Janis Bright, David Bright, and Dorian and Jim Walker. He delighted in his nieces and nephews and their families, Adam and Tania, Daniel and Stephanie and Flannery, Sarah (SEW grand), Brendan and Jessica and Cameron, Peter and Morgan and Tara, Charlotte and Red and Chloe, Elizabeth, Chris and Moira and Brayden, Kennedy and Devon, and Luke and Molly. David's warmth, strength, gentle humor and generosity of spirit lifted us. David filled our lives with music. David was a good neighbor and leaves dear friends and family across the country. He chose Lensing Pre Need and his wishes were honored. There will be no funeral. Friends may call his beloved home as inclination permits. Memories of David will be shared in Baltimore, California, Colorado, Florida, South Dakota and St. Louis. Go Cards! David was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved uncle, Ralph; and his great-nephew, Brendan. David designated and donated to DWB throughout his life. Iowa City Hospice provided stellar care and support. We are grateful. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
