Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Iowa City, IA
David Schuldt Obituary
DAVID L. SCHULDT Iowa City David L. Schuldt, 83, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at First United Methodist Church in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Memorials may be made to the David Schuldt scholarship fund. A complete obituary and online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019
