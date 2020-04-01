Home

Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
David Schuppert


1958 - 2020
David Schuppert Obituary
DAVID SCHUPPERT Iowa City David Schuppert, 61, died peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by his family. Graveside committal services for David will be held at 1 p.m. Friday April 3, at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Friends may join the family at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, as David's family leads the funeral procession to Memory Gardens. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, friends must stay in their vehicles at the funeral home and the cemetery. A Celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to NAMI of Iowa. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
