DAVID SCOTT UPAH Belle Plaine David Scott Upah, 62, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Compass Memorial Healthcare in Marengo, Iowa, after a short battle with cancer. Celebration of Life is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Belle Plaine Country Club with a time for sharing of memories at 7 p.m. Celebration will continue following sharing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com. David was born on April 25, 1956, to Bernard and Carol (Melsha) Upah in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1974. Following school, Dave worked on the family farm. On April 9, 1977, he married Kannie "Chris" Meck in Belle Plaine. The couple started out north of Belle Plaine until taking over his great-grandfather's home farm. Dave was a jack-of-all-trades and enjoyed socializing with friends and family, hunting, including deer, mushrooms and arrowheads during his free time, along with taking care of the animals on the farm. Most of all, Dave had a love for his family. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kannie "Chris" Upah of Belle Plaine; children, Christopher (Donna Kozich) Upah of Walford, Jennifer (Brad) Wentz of Columbia, Mo., Dan (Krystal) Upah of Belle Plaine; grandchildren, AJ, Aden, Landon, Allee and Ava Daveleigh; brothers, Kevin (Mona) and Randy (Kim) Upah, both of Belle Plaine; faithful dog companion, Ella; and many more loving family and friends. Dave is preceded in death by his parents. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019