DAVID L. SELZER Fairfax David L. Selzer, 85, of Fairfax, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the funeral home with Pastor Brody Tubaugh officiating. Burial with military honors: Fairfax Cemetery. David was born June 9, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Adolph and Grace (Buresh) Selzer. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1952. David served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1958. During this time, he was enrolled in the United States Air Force Cadets. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Snell on June 25, 1960. David worked for Rockwell Collins from 1966 to 1994. During his time at Rockwell, he amassed over 25,000 flight hours involving flight testing airborne weather radar, collision avoidance systems and the GPS navigation system. His accomplishments included world records for the first transatlantic flight using solely GPS navigation and an honor to fly with Neil Armstrong in the right seat for a speaking engagement in Cedar Rapids. David was a member of the Fairfax American Legion Pekomy Post No. 572, Cedar Rapids Elk Club, and the Order of Quiet Birdmen. He attended Shueyville United Methodist Church. David was an avid fisherman and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Selzer; sons, Sam (Jacinta) Selzer and Dan Selzer (Cassidy Whitmore); grandchildren, Ben, Grace, Marcus and Jackson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Doug; his parents; brother, Glenn; and sister, Lorrine Goddard. Please share a memory of David at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020