DAVID R. SOUKUP Iowa City David R. Soukup, 58, of Iowa City, died suddenly Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A Celebration of David's Life will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lensing's. Private burial will be in the Windham Cemetery. Instead of flowers and plants, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be directed to the David R. Soukup memorial fund. Born April 15, 1961, in Iowa City, the son of Robert and Mary (Christofferson) Soukup, David grew up in the Windham area and in 1980, he graduated from Clear Creek High School. He lettered in football, wrestling, basketball, baseball and track. After school, he played recreational softball for a number of teams in the area. In May 1985, Dave married Lisa Krell. Together they had two wonderful children, Samantha and Neal. David and Lisa later divorced. Dave began his construction career at Frantz Construction. He also worked at McComas Lacina Construction for a majority of his career. Most recently, he was an employee of Woodruff Construction Co. He took great pride in doing his job well and doing it right. He also did many jobs for those he knew on his own time. Dave was always willing to help someone do a job without even being asked. Dave was a true St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He followed each team closely. He knew the players and their careers intently. He followed the drafts, the signings, the trades and all their stats to the numbers. Dave also loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He could be found spending many dinner times, evenings and weekends attending gymnastics, dances and softball games. You could find him taking them and picking them up from the practices as well. He especially just loved being at Sami's house with the kids hanging around watching a game. Dave will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He had a great wit and was always interested in those people around him. He will be missed as a friend, a coworker and a fan. Survivors include David's children, Sami Mulford (Tyler) and Neal Soukup, all of Iowa City; his mother, Mary Soukup of Windham; his grandchildren, Ava, Emma and Mack; his sister, Dianne Sturm (Steve) of Washington; his brothers, Jeffrey Soukup of Williamsburg and Tim Soukup (La Trenda) of Tiffin; and his former wife, Lisa Grenko of Iowa City. He also is survived by his nieces and nephews, Eric, Jennifer, Quenisha and Taijon; and great-niece, Harlow. David's father, Bob Soukup, preceded him in death. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on July 2, 2019