DAVID PAUL "SPUTZY" STULL Belle Plaine David Paul "Sputzy" Stull, 67, of Belle Plaine, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home following a long history of heart problems. Services are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine with Russ Spading officiating. Burial will take place at Rector Cemetery, Chelsea. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. David was born July 6, 1952, to Charles and Phyllis (Smith) Stull at the Corn Belt Hospital in Belle Plaine. He attended Belle Plaine schools. Following school, David worked with his brothers in the logging business and then road construction, until he started having problems with his heart. He began mowing lawns and working for Bevins Refuse and Herb Boots sanitation services. David was a wild child and family clown in his younger days before settling down and marrying Lori Klabzuba on Oct. 9, 1981, at the Assembly of God, Belle Plaine. Together the couple raised their two daughters in Belle Plaine. David enjoyed going coyote and squirrel hunting when he was younger, fishing, fixing watches and clocks, spending time with his brothers and friends and going to church when he could. David could be described as a very colorful person and considered himself a lone wolf, always keeping his family on their toes, wondering what he would do or say next. He is survived by his wife, Lori Stull of Belle Plaine; daughters, Samantha (Dennis Rosenthal) Bazyn of Luzerne and Desiree Stull of Belle Plaine; sisters, Bonnie Brown, Cindy (Stanley) Ziolkowski of Tama, Karen Pillars of Vinton and Tonda (Mike) Swanson of Toledo; brothers, Dan (Jeannette VanAhsen) and Larry (Deb), both of Belle Plaine, Jim (Debbie) of Ladora and Lester (Wanda) of Centerville; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Brent, Roger, Carey, Leland and infant brother, Phillip Charles.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019