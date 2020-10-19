DAVID T. "TOM" SUCHOMEL JR. Cedar Rapids David T. "Tom" Suchomel Jr., 65, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, of cancer. A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A private family service will be held immediately following the visitation. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In 1982, Tom married JoAnn Ockenfels Berry in Cedar Rapids. They later divorced. On Aug. 28, 2010, he married Irene Holzwarth in Cedar Rapids. Tom was born in Cedar Rapids March 26, 1955, to David T. (Sr.) and Janet Herrbach Suchomel. He lived in Cedar Rapids until age 12, when the family moved to Van Horne. He graduated from Benton Community High School in 1973, Kirkwood College in 1976, and subsequently took additional coursework at College of the Ozarks in Branson, Missouri (flight training), and UW Madison (field service management). He spent his career in service and service management at American Family and American National claims departments, was director of field operations at Mitchell International for 20 years, and retired in 2015 from Rockwell Collins customer support, where he supported aircraft manufacturers in France and China. He was an elder at Olivet Presbyterian Church where he served on numerous committees, served as a volunteer and board member at Olivet Mission, served on the personnel committee of the Presbytery of East Iowa, and served as board chair at Geneva Tower during its merger with Affordable Housing Network/Four Oaks. Tom is survived by his wife, Irene Holzwarth; daughters, Amy (Brian) Neer of Lexington, Mo., Melodee (Brad) Lockman of Clarksville, Ind., and Dakota Nelsen of North St. Paul, Minn.; two sons, Matthew D. Berry of Cedar Rapids and Logan Nelsen of North St. Paul, Minn.; sister, Sherrill (Dave) Herke of Estherville, Iowa; brothers, Randy (Rita) of Van Horne, Iowa, Jeff (Vickie) of Omaha, Neb., and Kurt (Peggy) of Lee's Summit, Mo.; stepmother, Evelyn Suchomel of Cedar Rapids; aunt and uncle, Kay and John Woodhouse of Delhi, Iowa; uncles, Joseph Suchomel of Fairfax, Va., and Steve (Linda) Hartman of Akron, Ohio; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Adolphe and Ethel McCarty Herrbach; and paternal grandparents, Dr. Thomas F. and Betty Taylor Suchomel. Memorials may be made to the family or to Olivet Neighborhood Mission. Please share a memory of Tom at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
