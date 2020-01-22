Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Thole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Thole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Thole Obituary
DAVID MARK THOLE Manchester David Mark Thole, 53, of Manchester, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. David is survived by five siblings, James (Linda) Thole, Dianne (Jeff) Larsen and Rick (Kris) Thole, all of Manchester, Joyce (Brian) Lambert of St. Cloud, Fla., and Allan Thole of Red Oak; a sister-in-law, Kathy (Frank) Kelm of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Private family Scripture service at 1:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -