DAVID MARK THOLE Manchester David Mark Thole, 53, of Manchester, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. David is survived by five siblings, James (Linda) Thole, Dianne (Jeff) Larsen and Rick (Kris) Thole, all of Manchester, Joyce (Brian) Lambert of St. Cloud, Fla., and Allan Thole of Red Oak; a sister-in-law, Kathy (Frank) Kelm of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Private family Scripture service at 1:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020