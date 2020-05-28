|
|
DAVID R. TRENEMAN Marion David R. Treneman, 84, of Marion, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from undiagnosed arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The family held a private memorial on May 23. David was born Dec. 31, 1935, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of William J. and Gweno N. Treneman. He married Patsy (Pat) Moffett on Sept. 26, 1964, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. David joined the Navy in 1957. He went to electronics school in San Francisco, Calif., to be a radio operator. He was discharged in January 1961. On Oct. 30, 1961, David went to work at Collins Radio as a test technician. He retired from Collins in October 2015. David kept busy and did everything with a passion. He enjoyed helping with various activities at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He was in Fishermen and Compass Class at St. Paul's. His hobbies were gardening, yard work, reading and woodworking. He was passionate about his lawn, no dandelions or other weeds allowed. He hand built a lot of storage in the homes he lived in. He was always willing to help people. David was friendly to and talked with all the neighbors. Everyone who knew David liked him and valued his friendship. He always was someone you could count on. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Pat; only child, daughter, Kim (Rick Pape) Treneman-Pape; grandson, Ryan Pape; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Thomas; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name may be made to the food bank or the Madge Philips Center or any of the homeless shelters in Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020