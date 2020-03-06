|
DAVID "DAVE" TROENDLE Mount Vernon David "Dave" Troendle, 73, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice, Cedar Rapids. David's wish was to be cremated and have no visitation or services. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon is assisting the family. Dave was born Jan. 30, 1947, in Lansing, Iowa, to Carl Henry and Rita G. (Schulze) Troendle. He graduated from St. George High School in Lansing. Dave worked at Collins Radio for 44 years from 1966 until 2010. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Freida Belle (Simmons) Troendle of Mount Vernon; son, Carl Walter Troendle and girlfriend, Candy Yocum, of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Janice Keith of Venice, Fla., Ellene Smith of West Union, Richard (Jan) Troendle of Cedar Rapids and Suzanne (Greg) Gilberson of Waukon; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful dogs, Oriole and Geronimo. Dave also is survived by brothers-in-law Walter D. (Bonnie) Simmons of Cedar Rapids and Wesley Simmons of Cedar Rapids; and sisters-in-law Velma Vogel of Marshalltown, Kathrine (Jim) Hoffman of Cedar Rapids and Linda (Ron) Hedlund of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews on Freida's side. Also, special friends John and Carol Thompson of Marion, Tina Webster and son Lenord of Hiawatha, Dale Yocum of Long Grove, Liz Kroul of Mount Vernon, and John and Kaylene Kroul of Mount Vernon. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn (Jim) Thorsten; two nieces, Tina Thorsten and Phillis Thorsten Ali, all of Waukon; and brother-in-law, Virgil Smith of West Union. The family would like to thank Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance for their generous care. Please share your support and memories with Dave's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020