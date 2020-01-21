|
DAVID CHARLES TSCHUDI Marion David Charles Tschudi, 75, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion officiated by the Rev. David O'Connor. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. David was born June 20, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Charles Joseph and Kathryn (Henning) Tschudi. He was a graduate of Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque. David served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966, during the Vietnam War. On Nov. 5, 1966, he was united in marriage to Gloria Glaser in Omaha, Neb. David worked for Rockwell Collins as a pilot, retiring in 2006. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, the Marion American Legion Post No. 298, the Quiet Birdmen Group and the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, of which he volunteered many hours at fish fries. David was a diehard loyal Chicago Cubs fan. He was so grateful to have been able to witness them winning the World Series. David loved to golf and bowl, bowling five perfect games. He also loved to boat on the Mississippi River with his family and fly. David's family would tease him that he never liked the land, he always liked to be on the river, in the water or in the sky. David was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. David is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Gloria Tschudi of Marion; five children, Michael (Tammy) Tschudi of Marion, Mark (Laura) Tschudi of Salt Lake City, Utah, Mary Tschudi (Jeff Vanderlinden) of Marion, Martin (Marina) Tschudi of Germany and Michelle (Eric) Brophy of Marion; several grandchildren; one sister, Vickie Jones of Tucson, Ariz.; four brothers, Ted Kueper of Washington, Tim (Gail) Kueper of Chicago, Terry (Mary) Kueper of Rochester, Minn., and Toby (Sheila) Kueper of Nevada; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gayle Garcia; and brother, Tom Kueper. Memorials in David's memory may be made to the family to be designated at a later time. Please share a memory of David at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020