David Uthoff

DAVID LAWRENCE UTHOFF Walford David Lawrence Uthoff, 91, of Walford, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, peacefully at his home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Lenox Cemetery, Amana, Iowa. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs to the cemetery. Please be mindful of everyone's safety, respect social distancing and wearing masks when appropriate. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be directed to New Jerusalem Church or the Lenox Cemetery, 415 B Ave. W, Walford, IA 52351. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
. David was born May 11, 1929, to Henry and Florence (Vette) Uthoff in rural Benton County. He graduated from Norway High School in 1947. Following school, David entered the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Boxer, before returning home to take over the family farm in 1951. On April 26, 1951, David married Frances Brecht at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway. When David's mother moved to town, he began work at Cherry Burrell as a union worker and worked his way up to a general foreman. David and Frances moved to Cedar Rapids in 1954, then to Walford in 1959, where he was involved in the community. He was a member of the city council, Walford school board, and was mayor for many years. He was a member of the Fairfax American Legion and New Jerusalem Church in Amana. David enjoyed fishing, traveling to Minnesota with friends on fishing trips, newspaper word puzzles and watching "Gunsmoke." David is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frances Uthoff; daughter, Cyndy (Scott) Staton; grandchildren, Brad Beranek of Georgia and Derek (Karen) McCusker; great-grandchildren, Mason McCusker, Connor Collins, Lexis Collins, Drew McCusker, Brett (Tiffany Lane) Rettenmeier and Ben (Jordan Pilcher) Rettenmeier; daughter, Sandy (Pat Ciliberto) Grace; grandchildren, Zach Murphy and Josh (Jaslyne) Murphy; great-grandchildren, Harlow, Cora and Chelsea (Brett Hoium) Murphy; and great-great-grandchildren, Leo and Theodore, all of Minnesota; sisters, Dolores Rawson, Marjorie Beatty, Bertha Rhinehart and Virginia Roth; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Uthoff, Mary Burrier and Carrol Stark; brother-in-law, Duane Bliss; and many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Uthoff; and sisters, Dorothy Wittenburg, Lois Wear and Maxine Bliss. "When tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, For every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart." On behalf of David's family thank you Essence of Life Hospice for providing exceptional care. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.