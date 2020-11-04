1/1
David VanDe Walle
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
DAVID JAMES VAN DE WALLE Chelsea David James Van De Walle, 81, of Chelsea, Iowa, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. We were extremely lucky to have him in our lives for an extra nine years after he suffered a massive heart attack. He bravely fought to stay with us all the way to the end. Dave was born Sept. 19, 1939, to Camiel and Blanche Van De Walle in Chelsea. He graduated from Chelsea High School in 1957. He worked for JW Musel and Son as a mechanic until he almost lost his arm in a corn picker accident. Dave was later employed by South Tama County School District for 43 years as a bus driver and later transportation manager. He took pride in his work and was a very dedicated employee. Dave married Suzi Smith on Sept. 14, 1973, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Chelsea. Dave is survived by his wife of 47 years, Suzi; son, Steve (Amy) of Chelsea; his daughter, Darcie (Gerry Hoefer) Van De Walle of Marion; and the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Luke, Peyton and Liv; his cat, Benny; and sisters, Marilyn Meister of Berwyn, Ill., and Cheryl (Dick) Duchacek of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dick; and nephew, Johnny. We are thankful for the wonderful end-of-life care Dave received from the ICU nursing staff at St. Luke's. All memorials will be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to honor Dave's love of children. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Rest in peace, sweet Dave. We will miss you. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
