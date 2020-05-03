Home

Dr. David W. Hubly

Dr. David W. Hubly Obituary
DR. DAVID W. HUBLY San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico Dr. David W. Hubly passed away April 16, 2020, of natural causes in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico. He was a longtime resident of Colorado before moving to his home in San Carlos several years ago. He taught civil engineering for years at the University of Colorado Denver, where he also served as dean of the College of Engineering and professor emeritus. Born in Battle Creek, Mich., in 1935, Dr. Hubly graduated from Boardman High School, Youngstown, Ohio, in 1953 and attended the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He transferred to Iowa State University in Ames, where he earned undergraduate and eventually, master's and Ph.D. degrees in civil engineering. Before entering graduate school, he and his family lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he owned a concrete heavy equipment dealership. In the 1970s, he developed a civil engineering consulting practice in Denver before entering academia. Interment and a Celebration of Life service will be held in Denver at a later date. For questions, please reach out to David's son, Mark Hubly, at (520) 465-6056 or [email protected] For a full obituary, please go to horancares.com/obits/david-w-hubly/.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020
