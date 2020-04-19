|
DAVID W. STIEN Atkins David W. Stien, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at The Vinton Lutheran Home, following a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Because of state and federal guidelines concerning the COVID-19 virus, private family funeral services will be held, with the Rev. Douglas Woltemath officiating. Interment will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery, rural Atkins. Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church or Central Lutheran School, or the Vinton Lutheran Home, in care of Ellen Kling, 102 Grove St., Ceylon, MN 56121. David was born Oct. 16, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, to Howard and Edna (Risdal) Stien. He graduated from Newhall High School with the Class of 1961. David served his country in United States Army Reserves. On July 2, 1966, he was united in marriage to Shirley Reimers at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Atkins. Shirley preceded David in death in 2015. David worked as a test technician for Rockwell Collins for 43 years. He was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir. He was active in his community, serving as a past commander of the Adolph H. Schueller American Legion Post 217, the Atkins Community Club and Couples Card Club. He also held a private pilot's license. David and Shirley enjoyed camping and traveling in their fifth wheel trailer. Survivors include his daughters, Elizabeth (Thomas) Heckman of Allison, Iowa, Stephanie (Anthony) Schreck of Needville, Texas, Ellen (Larry) Kling of Ceylon, Minn.; grandchildren, David Heckman and fiancee Mariah Klingenberg, Kaitlynn Heckman, Thomas Schreck and James Schreck; sister, Diane Stien of Newhall; brother, Douglas (Debbie) Stien of Newhall; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Shirley. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020