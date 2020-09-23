1/1
David Warren
DAVID W. WARREN Marion David W. Warren, 53, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Per David's wishes, there will be no service. There will be a get-together at a later date to honor David. Survivors include a son, Christopher, and daughter, Rhiannon, both of Japan; a brother, Scott Warren of Willton, Iowa; his mother, Jody Warren; and a grandson. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Warren, who died May 5, 2005. David was born Aug. 2, 1967, in Cedar Rapids, and was raised in Marion. He attended Linn-Mar schools. After graduation, he joined the Marine Corps, and trained at MCRD in San Diego and was later stationed at Camp Fuiji, Japan. David met and married Mitsue. They had two children. David's family wishes to thank the wonderful care givers he had at Mercy Hospice. They took such good care of David and helped his mother get through his passing. May God bless each and every one of you!

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
September 23, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
