DAVID WAYNE LAWSON Manchester David Wayne Lawson, 70, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away peacefully at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after a valiant fight against cancer. Dave is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra Lawson of Manchester; his son, Todd (Trish) Lawson of Cascade; his daughter, Angela (Ryan) Wicks of Manchester; one granddaughter, Brynnlee Wicks; four siblings, Clifford (Luella) Lawson of Dundee, Chuck (Angi) Lawson of Garnavillo, Donald (Linda) Lawson of Delhi and Mary (Stan) Pfoff of Cedar Rapids; his mother-in-law, Viola Hackbarth of Manchester; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Steve (Barb) Hackbarth of Manchester, Julie (Mark) Timmons of Manchester and Bob (Julie) Hackbarth of Colesburg; and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Gathering Place in Manchester, Iowa. Inurnment: Forestville Cemetery, Dundee, Iowa.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.
June 20, 2020
Dave worked for me at P & H. My sympathy to all the family. Sad to hear this.
Steve & Carol Norton
Stephen E norton
