DAVID L. WETZEL Central City David L. Wetzel, 71, of Central City, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The family will greet friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home conducted by the Rev. Wayne Droessler. Burial with military honors will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. David was born Jan. 3, 1948, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Millard and Wilma (Lehman) Wetzel. He graduated from Vinton High School in 1966 and then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart. David was employed for many years at Rockwell Collins as a security guard and also was a truck driver for Pepsi. He was a member of Collins Woodworkers Club. David loved to be outdoors fishing and gardening. He also was an avid woodworker. He and Rose enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends and an occasional trip to the casino. He is survived by his companion and partner, Rose Noonan; son, Todd Wetzel of Douglasville, Pa.; grandchildren, Conner and Noel; and five siblings, Wayne (Marge) Wetzel of Vinton, Betty (Herman) Hilmer of Cedar Falls, Mary (Terry) Porter of Norway, Karen (Hector) Ortiz of Summerville, S.C., and Dennis Wetzel of Florida. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and Rose's family. David was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim. Please share a memory of David at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019