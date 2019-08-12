|
DAVID L. "DAVE" WILDMAN Iowa City David L. "Dave" Wildman, 72, a lifelong rural Iowa City area farmer, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home. His request was to die on the farm where he was born. This was possible because of his family and Iowa City Hospice. He simply wanted to be cremated with no fanfare, no fuss. If you wish to do something in his memory, consider a donation to Iowa City Hospice. If you would like to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Dave was born on the family farm between Morse and Oasis on Oct. 30, 1946, the son of LeRoy and Dorothy (Dohrer) Wildman. Following graduation from high school and a year in college, he enlisted with the U.S. Navy, serving seven years. He returned to farm with his parents and to carry it on until his death. Dave was their go-to guy to fix any farm machinery and the lawnmowers. To Dave there wasn't much more in life than his family, his farm and doing a little fishing along the way! His family includes his siblings, Shirley Wildman, Steve Wildman, George Wildman, Mike Wildman (Joan) and Lori Bowers (Ed); five nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Gregory; and a nephew.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019