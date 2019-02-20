DAVID ARTHUR WILMOT Cedar Rapids David Arthur Wilmot, 58, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Feb. 16, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 22, at Noelridge Park Church, 1147 Clifton St. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, starting at 10 a.m. A visitation will be held Thursday evening at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. David Arthur Wilmot was born Oct. 2, 1960, to William and Marion Wilmot in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He attended Kennedy High School. David was self-employed as a painter in Iowa and formerly in Texas. He attended Noelridge Park Church. David loved his car, going to car shows, camping and spending time with his son. Survivors include one son, David Ryan Wilmot; his mother, Marion Eberle; his two brothers, William (Nancy) Wilmot and John Wilmot; one sister, Debra (Rudy) Eberle; one stepsister, Collene Hansen; two stepbrothers, Donald Eberle and David (Amy) Eberle; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and stepfather, Harold Eberle. Memorial donations may be directed to Collins Credit Union in the name of David Ryan Wilmot to provide for his son's future. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary