Dawn Baker

DAWN L. BAKER Marion Dawn L. Baker, 77, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home in Marion. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Marion Methodist Church located at 5050 REC Dr., Marion, conducted by Pastor Mike Morgan and Vicki Standley. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Dawn was born Jan. 24, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of George and Thelma Kofron. She was a 1961 graduate of Jefferson High School and went on to attend nursing school, graduating in 1963. On June 24, 1966, Dawn was united in marriage to Thomas Carney. To this union two children were born, Brent and Brooke. Thomas and Dawn later divorced. On Sept. 10, 2005, she was united in marriage to Robert Baker. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2019. Dawn enjoyed nursing for more than 46 years. She was an active member of Marion Methodist Church and a former member of the Junior League, Children's Theatre and PEO Chapter. In 2004, Dawn wrote and published the copyright booklet titled "Fear Not Breast Cancer" and handed out numerous free copies. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and traveling. Dawn traveled 48 of the 50 United States and several European countries. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Dawn is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Brent Carney and his wife, Rosey, of Easton, Pa., and Brooke Kish and her husband, Warren, of Evergreen, Colo.; and two grandchildren, twins, William Kish and Isabelle Kish. In addition to her second husband, Robert Baker, Dawn was preceded in death by her parents; and former husband, Thomas Carney. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dawn's memory may be made to the Marion Methodist Church or to the Community Health Free Clinic at www.communityhfc.org
or mail to 947 14th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Please share a memory of Dawn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.