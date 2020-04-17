|
DAWN C. ROGERS Iowa City Dawn C. Rogers, 80, a lifelong resident of the Iowa City area, passed away from natural causes on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at a local care center. Dawn Carol Unash was born March 25, 1940, in Iowa City, to Clarence "Joe" and Mildred Carol (Wrede) Unash. She graduated from City High School with the Class of 1958 and attended Iowa State Teachers College. Dawn was united in marriage to James C. Rogers on Oct. 17, 1959, in Iowa City. The couple celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary last October. Dawn was the principal's secretary at City High School for many years and then worked at the Iowa City Community School District Board Office until her retirement. After retirement, she was very proud to serve as the president of the Iowa Retired Teachers Association. Dawn had many passions throughout her life. She shared her love for horses with her girls and even convinced Jim to build a house in the country so they could raise and show horses. Later, she bumped up the horse power and began riding motorcycles with Jim. She was a member of the Motor Maids and put many miles on her Yamaha Virago she called "Care Bear." In the 90s, Jim and Dawn ran the Hawkeye Area Trap and Skeet Club in Tiffin, Iowa. Dawn quickly picked up trap shooting and began to compete. She won the Ladies Missouri 16-yard Fall Handicap in 1994, the Ladies Southeast Iowa Zone Championship in 1996, and the Iowa State Handicap Ladies Championship in 1997. Dawn was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan and her family knew not to disturb her if there was a game on TV. She looked forward to going on the Hawkeye Football Cruise every February with Jim. Dawn loved having her daughters, grandkids, and great-grandkids over for cookouts and pool parties on summer holidays. Her family includes her husband, Jim; two daughters, Lisa Hebl (Dennis) and Stacey Lingel (Brad Moore); five granddaughters, Melanie Robe (Nathan), Brittany Bronemann (Sterling), Jamie Stratton (Jason), Allison Bates (Nelson) and Mindy Lingel; four great-grandsons, Cooper Robe, Tucker Robe, Paxton Bronemann and Jaxen Stratton; and Dawn's sister, Donna Thibodeau (William). She was preceded in death by her parents. Dawn chose to be cremated. There will be no public services. However, a Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in Dawn's name to the . To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020