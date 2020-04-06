|
DAWN ELAINE DETWEILER STOUT Cedar Rapids Dawn Elaine Detweiler Stout, 43, of Cedar Rapids, left this world and entered her eternal home on April 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon is assisting the family with arrangements. Dawn was born Jan. 5, 1977, in Cedar Rapids, to Bill Detweiler and Elaine Detweiler. She graduated from high school in Cedar Rapids, with the Class of 1995. Dawn loved spending time with her family and friends, quilting, exploring nature, and enjoying a quality glass of wine next to a warm fireplace. Most importantly, she enjoyed being a mother, giving her time and love to her children. Dawn is survived by her children, Michael (Madison) Stout of Colorado Springs and Ashlynd Stout of Cedar Rapids; her parents, Bill and Elaine Detweiler; brothers, Dave Detweiler and Chris (Mary) Detweiler; sister, Sandy (Rollie) Hahn; and along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Osyro and Belva Wolfe.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020