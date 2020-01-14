|
DAWN ANNETTE GERICKE Quasqueton Dawn Annette Gericke, 51, of Quasqueton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. The family will greet friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Lynn Dunn Memorial Building located at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the fairgrounds conducted by the Rev. Bob Solon. Burial will take place at Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City is assisting the family. Dawn Renfer was born July 2, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Connie (Hurst) Vollbrecht. She graduated from Central City High School in 1986, She was united in marriage to Daryl Gericke on Nov. 14, 1986, in Central City. Dawn was a farm wife who also loved driving a bus for the East Buchanan Community School District for 18 years. She attended Hope Wesleyan Church and was a member of the Bub Club. Dawn coached for Quasky Little League and loved going to all sporting events. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Daryl Gericke; children, Heather (Nick) Steffens, Hope (Andy) Clark, Cody (Sarah) Gericke, Addison Gericke and Jack Gericke; seven grandchildren, Reagan, Joelle and Drake Steffens, Stella and Maverick Clark and Brenna and Blaire Gericke; mother, Connie Howe; brother, Scott Renfer; twin sister, Dana Bean; father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Susan Gericke; brother-in-law, Doug (Jennifer) Gericke; and several extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father. The family expresses a special thank-you to Dr. Stroh, Dr. Reid, nurse Tracy, and all the staff at the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center. We cannot express enough gratitude for all the countless hours of encouragement and support that was given to us throughout the past couple years. Your care and acts of kindness will never be forgotten. We are forever grateful. Please share a memory of Dawn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020