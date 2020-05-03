|
|
DAWN HANSON HEUSINKVELD Cedar Rapids Dawn Hanson Heusinkveld, 93, a lifelong resident of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Summit Pointe Senior Living. She lived with diabetes and defeated breast cancer. Dawn Marion Hanson was born Jan. 2, 1927, to Paul C. Hanson, a photography specialist, and the former Vida Hatter, when the Hansons lived at their longtime home on Carroll Drive SE. Her parents were for many years close friends of Cedar Rapids artist Grant Wood. Through childhood, Dawn attended Arthur Elementary School and became a 1945 graduate of the old Franklin High. She then attended Coe College for a year and was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority there. Her 1949 marriage to Robert W. Sheets ended in 1964. She was married to Arthur H. Heusinkveld in 1967. He passed in 2003. They lived for 48 years in the same neighborhood she grew up in. Early employment included office work for Universal Engineering and the Zachar real estate firm. She retired in 1973 as secretary to the president of the Lefebure Corporation. Her recreational interests centered on the study and feeding of birdlife, on landscape and flower gardening at home, and on appreciation of the quilting arts. A longtime devotion to reading gave her much enjoyment too, along with extensive travel in the U.S. and Canada. She was a member of Linn County Historical Society and Cedar Rapids Art Association. Her entertaining sense of humor will be missed. Survivors include daughter, K. O'Brien and husband Patrick of Anamosa; son, J. Sheets and wife Anne Wheeler of Olympia, Wash; also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren, Hannah O'Brien (Shawna) and Kate O'Brien May (Brian); five great-grandchildren, all of Springville; and the families of two stepsons, Diane Heusinkveld of North Liberty, along with Holly (Dave) and Ahren (Crystal), and Carol Heusinkveld of Iowa City, along with Forrest. She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert H. Hanson, Donald G. Hanson, Artie Heusinkveld and David Heusinkveld; and a grandson, Jordan. In accordance with Dawn's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. To celebrate her life, the family encourages you to enjoy a bouquet of flowers and a chocolate malt! Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020