DAWN M. GUARINO Cedar Rapids The light of our lives, Dawn Marie (Tompkins) Guarino, left us peacefully Jan. 9, 2020. Dawn was the third of three daughters born to Shirley and Lloyd Tompkins on Oct. 19, 1958. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her mother, father and oldest sibling, Dee Kaye. She is survived by her husband, Donald P. Guarino Jr.; sons, Donald P. Guarino III (wife Kristen) and Dominic J. Guarino (Laura); daughter, Danielle E. Guarino; grandchildren, Jost, Jadynn and Evelyn; sister, Cathy (Barney) Long; aunt, Betty (Earl) Tracy; numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; special cousin, Shirley; cats, Kit E Kat, Harry, Snit, Tard and C.T.; and Rueben the creek dog. A memorial gathering and Celebration of Life are being planned in Katy, Texas, with details to follow. Special thanks to the city of Cedar Rapids EMS, the emergency room and ICU staff at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, and Father Jim Brokman. Though our hearts are heavy, we are confident she's looking over us and will continue guiding and supporting us along whatever path we choose, as she loved unconditionally. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the ASPCA, , , or, in her name, the foundation of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020