Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Dawn Talbott


1962 - 2019
Dawn Talbott Obituary
DAWN MARIE TALBOTT Walford Dawn Marie Talbott, 57, of Walford, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Survivors include her daughter, Nicole (Patrick) Clausen of Nevada, Iowa; mother, Betty Rae Eckroad of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Don (Kathy) Stewart of Venus, Texas, Robin (Keith) Miller of Round Rock, Texas, RoniSue (Brian) Aust of Nevada and Christian Eckroad of Ames; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Wayne Gibson; husband, Curtis Wayne Talbott; and son, Austin Wayne Talbott. Dawn Marie Gibson was born July 7, 1962, in Amarillo, Texas, the daughter of Donald and Betty Rae (Allen) Gibson. She worked at Rockwell Collins for many years and was passionate about her daughter and dogs. She loved talking with her family and friends and listening to classic rock music. Dawn Marie was born in Texas and will return to Texas with her sister, Robin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, 4002 Ash St., De Soto, IA 50069. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
